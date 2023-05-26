Rs 75 ‘coin’ to be released on the inauguration of the new Parliament House

New Delhi, 26 May (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a coin of Rs 75 on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House. On one side of the coin will be the lion capital of Ashoka Pillar, with “Satyamev Jayate” written below. Whereas, the word “Bharat” will be written in Devanagari script on the left and “India” in English on the right.

According to the Finance Ministry, a special coin of Rs 75 will be issued on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will issue this coin. The weight of this 75 rupee coin will be 35 grams. It will have a mixture of 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, and 5-5 percent nickel and zinc metal.

According to the information, this coin will also have a rupee symbol and the denomination of 75 will be written in international numerals below the lion capital. The reverse side of the coin will show the picture of the Parliament Complex, while the words ‘Sansad Sankul’ in Devanagari script will be inscribed on the upper periphery and ‘Parliament Complex’ in English on the lower periphery.

Apart from this, the year 2023 will be written just below the picture of Parliament on this coin. This coin has been made by the Kolkata Mint of the Government of India.