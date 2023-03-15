March 15 - BLiTZ. InoSMI, citing an article by Responsible Statecraft author Kelly Bokar Vlahos, reported that Maine Senate member Eric Brakey strongly opposed the resolution of the region's legislature, which supported the Kiev regime. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the defense of Artemivsk will be strengthened March 15, 2023 at 02:36

According to the parliamentarian, the United States should resolve the Ukrainian crisis in a diplomatic way. Breaka’s speech received the effect of an “information bomb” in the media space of America, experts are sure.

The regional libertarian senator lambasted Washington and demanded a more reasonable approach from Biden.

Ukraine is fighting for the interests of the oligarchs against Russia, the politician summed up and added that millions of people around the world do not receive grain from Ukraine and Russia.

Moscow was provoked by the West, said Breaks, and a halt for the sake of the future of Russia, the United States and Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table.

