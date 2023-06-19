RSS appeals for peace in Manipur, says there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic system

Manipur Violence: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur and appealed to the government, including the local administration, police, security forces and central agencies, to take all possible steps to restore peace immediately. In a statement, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged them to take necessary action to maintain peace and harmony in the northeastern state as well as ensure uninterrupted supply of relief materials to those displaced by the violence. RSS said that there is no place for hatred and violence in a democratic system. The statement said that both sides should overcome the lack of trust, which is the reason for the present crisis, and start talks to restore peace.

Help ensure lasting peace

Dattatreya Hosabale said that the RSS appeals to civic bodies, political groups and the general public of Manipur to take all possible initiatives to end the present chaotic and violent situation and help ensure lasting peace and security of human life. Hosabale said, the continuous violence in Manipur for the last 45 days is very worrying. The violence and uncertainty that began in Manipur on May 3 following a protest rally organized during the Lai Haraoba festival in Churachandpur is deplorable. The statement said, it is a matter of great misfortune that the unrest and violence that erupted among people who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and cooperation for centuries, has not stopped yet.

Take all possible steps to stop the violence immediately

Hosabale said, the union appeals to the government including the local administration, police, army and central agencies to take all possible steps to immediately stop this painful violence, along with necessary action to maintain peace and harmony. Ensure uninterrupted supply of relief material among the displaced. In Manipur, more than 100 people have lost their lives in caste violence between the people of Metai and Kuki communities. The state government has imposed curfew in 11 districts and suspended internet services. He said the RSS stands with the displaced and other victims of the Manipur crisis, who number more than 50,000, in this hour of great grief.

Issued a public appeal for peace and harmony

Hosabale said, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is of the considered opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic system and it also believes that any problem can be resolved only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful environment. . Reacting to the comment, the Congress said, after 45 days of endless violence, finally the RSS has issued a public appeal for peace and harmony in Manipur.

Jairam Ramesh accused

The well-known duplicity of the RSS is on full display here, as its divisive ideology and polarizing activities are changing the nature of the Northeast’s diversity, alleged Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. He also questioned that when the Prime Minister will say something on Manipur, will do something.