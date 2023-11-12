RSS-linked Indian journalist maintains connections with Pakistan

A journalist from Guwahati, Assam in India, who is known for his affiliation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a patriotic anti-Pakistan and anti-Islamist organization, is receiving patronization from Pakistani media and serving Islamabad’s notorious agenda against India and Bangladesh, while this Guwahati-based journalist reportedly is maintaining discrete connections with various parties in Islamabad, including officers of its military and intelligence establishment.

Most interestingly, the article published in Pakistan Today proves – Nava Thakuria just let the Pakistani side use his name, while the article might have been drafted at ISI headquarters. For example, the article refers to Bangladesh Police as “Bangla police” and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as “Sheikh Hasina Wazed” which are very much “Pakistani tone”.

The last paragraph of the article says: “Political observers predict a probable electoral loss for Hasina if the polls are conducted in a free and fair manner. But the BNP (if they finally decide to participate in the election) may not emerge as a winner. In such a situation, the Muslim-majority country may go to the hands of military dictators once again.More than that, the Islamist elements may grab the opportunity to fulfil their long desire to make Bangladesh an Islamic nation with no hope of returning to parliamentary democracy. It will jeopardise all bilateral relationships with Dhaka making significant negative impacts on the region”, which is a common expectation of Islamist-jihadist forces in Bangladesh and Pakistani policymakers.

It is unknown if Nava Thakuria’s anger towards Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ruling Awami League is the result of Sheikh Hasina’s tough actions taken against United Liberation Front of Assom (ULFA) and other separatist groups in the northeastern part of India. It is essential to mention here that several separatist groups in the northeastern part of India are maintaining connections with jihadist and terrorist groups such as Hizbul Mujahedin and Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB). These Islamist groups are working as franchises of global terrorist outfits such as Al Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS).

Nava Thakuria’s article in Pakistani news outlet Pakistan Today, has been marked by a critical tone towards the Awami League government, while seemingly favoring the anti-India and anti-Hindu opposition party in Bangladesh – Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has faced accusations of involvement in terrorist activities. It is unknown if the top leadership of RSS are aware of Nava Thakuria’s Pakistan connection and his ongoing assignment against Sheikh Hasina, Awami League and Bangladesh.

Moreover, the nature of these opinion pieces and reports in Pakistani media, known for its complex relationship with India, adds another layer of intrigue to the situation. The choice of platform for these articles is seen as a strategic move that could send mixed signals to both Bangladeshi and Indian authorities, potentially straining the historically robust relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi.

Islamabad, including its notorious Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) also is clearly showing red-eyes to policymakers in New Delhi by proving, journalists from India are openly serving ISI’s anti-Bangladesh and anti-India agenda.

As these events continue to evolve, it is imperative for intelligence agencies to maintain vigilant surveillance over the unfolding dynamics, meticulously assessing their potential repercussions on the complex tapestry of regional alliances and relationships. This situation underscores the profound influence wielded by media and journalism in crafting and steering political narratives. It serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of responsible and discerning reporting, particularly in a region as tumultuous and politically sensitive as South Asia. The role of the press in such contexts is not merely to inform but to navigate the delicate balance of information dissemination and political sensitivity, ensuring that the power of the written word is used to foster understanding and stability, rather than exacerbate existing tensions.

In a similar vein to Nava Thakuria’s controversial writings, some Western media outlets have also engaged in publishing contentious reports against Bangladesh. An article in The Guardian, following closely on the heels of a TIME magazine piece, presented a critical view of the political situation in Bangladesh.

The Guardian’s report, titled “Full prisons and false charges: Bangladesh opposition faces pre-election crackdown”, portrayed a grim picture of the political climate, suggesting a ruthless crackdown on the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as the country heads towards elections. This narrative aligns with TIME’s earlier report, which labeled the Bangladeshi government under Sheikh Hasina as authoritarian, highlighting alleged election irregularities and suppression of opposition voices. These Western media portrayals have contributed to a complex and often contentious narrative about Bangladesh’s political landscape, raising questions about the objectivity and impact of such reporting in a sensitive geopolitical context.