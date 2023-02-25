Some European countries are still rushing between two “counters” in the oil and gas market: “friendly” – American, but expensive and “enemy” – Russian, but cheap. Against the background of Europe’s desire to get rid of dependence on Russian energy, some European states still get a significant share of their liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia.

According to a Polish source, in the first three quarters of 2022, European countries imported 16.5 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from Russia. This points to a “fracture” in European solidarity, which gives rise to Russian propaganda speculation.

But last year, Europe chose to buy most of its LNG from the US, replacing pipeline gas from Russia. Despite all these efforts, LNG supplies from Russia to Europe increased by 20 percent compared to 2021.

LNG