RTC Institute of Technology (RTCIT): Quality Technical Education Center of Jharkhand

Today, engineering education in India is very popular among the youth. Despite being full of challenges, it is an attractive option in terms of education career. Those who are thinking of making a career in the field of engineering or are dreaming of becoming a high profile engineer, it is necessary for them to get an engineering degree from a better college. In the crowd of engineering colleges, students are often in a state of confusion regarding the selection of the college. It becomes very difficult for them to choose an engineering college for higher education. RTC Institute of Technology, located in the city of Ranchi in the state of Jharkhand, not only provides quality education in the field of engineering, but also opens doors to immense career opportunities.

quality and employable education

A better guide is needed for a better future. A better educational institution is the key to a bright future. To build a better future after 10th and 12th, students are looking for an institute where the education system is good and the placement record is excellent. RTC Institute of Technology is making the future of the students easier by providing quality and employable education. This college enhances the skills of the students as well as develops the necessary skills in them to make them a capable human being. Discipline, scholarship and service are the adornments of this college. RTCIT Institute gives loyal and dedicated professionals to the country. This college prepares the students with the aim of making a better career for the students.

best placement

The Training and Placement department is an integral part of the college, where activities are organized throughout the year towards preparing the prospective students for the campus selection programmes. Domestic and multinational best companies come here for placements in various disciplines. Apart from this, guidelines are given to the students for placement and better future options and they are helped in every way. The placement cell organizes various activities to provide proper guidance to the students. The students here are employed in renowned domestic and multinational companies.

better employment opportunities

RTC Institute of Technology (RTCIT), Ranchi has tied up with two leading semiconductor layout design companies, ARF Design and Beehive Design. In collaboration with these companies, a ‘Centre of Excellence’ has been established at RTC Institute of Technology (RTCIT), Ranchi. In which mainly students of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical and Electronics Engineering will be able to get training in IC layout designing. There is immense employment potential in the field of IC layout designing and there is a huge shortage of trained people. After training, students will get many employment opportunities.

Equipped with world class and modern facilities

State of the art facilities of world class are being provided at RTC Institute of Technology (RTCIT). The infrastructure of the institute is amazing. Modern technology is used here for education. For this, arrangement of smart and modern classes has also been made here. There is a tutorial room, a laboratory with state-of-the-art facilities, a modern library, a seminar room with modern facilities and a well-equipped auditorium. If required, education is also imparted here through audio-visual medium. Along with studies, sports and various cultural programs are organized regularly for all round development. Facilities for sports like basketball, cricket, football, volleyball, table tennis, athletics etc. are also available.

Courses Available at RTC Institute of Technology

RTC Institute of Technology (RTCIT), Ranchi has a four year B.Tech program and a three year Diploma program.

4 year B.Tech program

Ø Civil Engineering

Ø Computer Science and Engineering

Ø Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber ​​Security)

Ø Electronics & Communication Engineering

Ø Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Ø Mechanical Engineering

3 Year Diploma Program

Ø Civil Engineering

Ø Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Ø Mechanical Engineering

college address

Looking at the specialty of this college, it can be said without any doubt that this college is a great support for the students who are deprived of education in rural and urban areas. Today this college is proving to be a milestone in the field of better education.

Address – RTC Institute of Technology (RTCIT)

Anandi, Ormanjhi

Ranchi, Jharkhand

Pin Code – 835219

E-mail – [email protected]

Phone No. – 8789102383

WEBSITE:- www.rtcit.ac.in

JNU UG admission 2023: Registration for UG and COP programs through CUET begins, direct link of Jharkhand