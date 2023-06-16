RTI activist receives death threats in Aligarh, raising issues against BJP MLA and MP

Aligarh. RTI activist is receiving death threats in Aligarh, UP. RTI activist has released the video and told about the danger of life. In fact, Pandit Keshav Dev Gautam, president of the anti-corruption army, has filed a case against the BJP MLA in Hathras in the MP MLA court regarding fake caste certificate. Yogi Adityanath has also complained against BJP MP Satish Gautam for breaking his promises. At the same time, a case has also been filed in the court. RTI activist Pandit Keshav Dev has filed an RTI regarding corruption. Whose cases are going on in the Court, State Information Commission, Central Information Commission. Pandit Keshav Dev has also made many revelations against the corrupt. Due to which the corrupt are furious. Pandit Keshav Dev has said that he can be killed anytime or he can be implicated in a false case under conspiracy. You can file a case in the police station.

campaign to end corruption

Although Pandit Keshav Dev showed courage and said that the war has to continue after my death. If something happens to me, strict action should be taken against the corrupt people of the country after me. The campaign to end corruption should not stop. Keshav Dev said that my words should reach Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that he will neither fear nor bow down, he will become a martyr. But will not be intimidated by the threat of corruption.

Case filed against BJP MLA in MP MLA court

RTI activist Pandit Keshav Dev Gautam told that threats are being made to kill by hatching a conspiracy and threatening not to follow the leaders. People are being threatened by calling from different numbers on different pretexts. He told that a case has been filed against Hathras BJP MLA Anjula Singh Mahore in the MP MLA court. Has also sent an application against current Aligarh MP Satish Gautam to Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath regarding the Jinnah case and several cases have been filed against many mafias from Municipal Corporation to Development Authority and many government departments in the Court, State Information Commission and Central Information Commission. are running.

Police does not listen

Pandit Keshav Dev appealed to the public and said that if any incident happens to me or I am implicated in a false case, or I am murdered, then some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Land Mafia Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation will be involved in this. The officers will be responsible. Pandit Keshav Dev told that he has complained to the police several times regarding the incident of receiving threats. But the police does not do any hearing.

