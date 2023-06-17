Ruckus continues over renaming of Nehru Memorial, now Salman Khurshid targets BJP

The political uproar over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial is still going on. Congress is continuously attacking BJP on this issue. In this sequence, senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid Hitting out at the BJP, he said, “History cannot be changed… We have no objection if there is a memorial for all the Prime Ministers, but it is wrong to bring changes to PM Nehru and an institution built on the basis of history… That’s why we condemn ”

You can change the name, but not the history – Congress

Let us tell that the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) located in the Teen Murti Bhawan complex of Delhi has been changed to ‘Prime Minister’s Museum and Library Society’, on which the Congress has expressed a sharp reaction and lodged an objection. Earlier on Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted that those who have no history, have gone to erase the history of others! The personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and the fearless watchdog of democracy, cannot be diminished by the malicious attempt to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS. He claimed that the dwarf thinking of the Modi government cannot reduce the immense contribution of ‘Jawahar of Hind’ towards India.

Classic example of ‘political indigestion’- Nadda

On Friday, after the remarks of Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders, BJP President JP Nadda himself took the lead and said that the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library Society is an effort beyond politics and the opposition party lacks the vision to realize it. . Tagging Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s tweet, BJP President JP Nadda termed his remarks as a classic example of ‘political indigestion’ and said that he is unable to accept the fact that there are leaders beyond one family who have made our country proud. Served and built the nation.

