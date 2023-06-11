Ruckus in Aligarh over animal slaughtering near Katha and Yagya place, police force deployed

Aligarh. There was an uproar over the slaughter of animals near the Bhagwat Katha taking place in Haridaspur of Lodha police station area of ​​Aligarh. People protested against the police administration by blocking the road. The car from which the slaughtered animals were brought was stopped. 108 Kundiya Mahayagya and Bhagwat Katha are being organized in Haridaspur of Lodha police station area. People allege that the animal was cut and thrown near the program venue. The dispute increased so much that the devotees blocked the Khereshwar of Lodha area. There was a lot of commotion. At the same time, along with heavy police force, top officials including SP City reached the spot.

Illegal cutters are contaminating the sacrificial fire

Local resident AK Sharma told that Shri Lakshmi Dharma Yagya of Hindu Dharma Samaj is going on in Haridaspur. This will last till the 13th. Cows and animals are being slaughtered at the same level as the Yajnashala. The police administration of Aligarh has closed its eyes. Our sacrificial fires are getting polluted. They are doing the work of harming Hindu religion. He said that local farmers and people working in the fields also told that animals are brought in carts and slaughtered. The protesters raised slogans of Hindu unity and Jai Shri Ram.

Dead cattle buried in the ground, peace intact

In the case, SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat told that the story was going on in Lodha area. There is an open space right here at the back. Where some people were carrying a dead buffalo in a truck. Objection was raised regarding the same. In the same context, a heavy police force reached the spot and the animals are being removed. The concerned persons are being interrogated by taking them into custody. Peace and order is maintained on the spot. Dead cattle are buried in the ground.