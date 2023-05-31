Ruckus over the suspension of the accused employee of Patna Municipal Corporation, Mayor and Municipal Commissioner face to face, know the whole matter

The meeting of the Patna Municipal Corporation Board ended in just 45 minutes on Wednesday. Different agendas were to be discussed in the meeting, but the issue of suspension of Mithilesh Sharma, former in-charge of Kankarbagh zone’s removal of encroachment campaign, became a matter of debate. The Mayor and the members of the Empowered Standing Committee demanded the suspension of Mithilesh Sharma, accused of demanding bribe, which was turned down by the Municipal Commissioner and asked to wait for the completion of the investigation. This led to heated debate, after which the meeting had to be ended.

Mayor and Municipal Commissioner face to face

In fact, a meeting of the board of Patna Municipal Corporation was held on March 3, in which a resolution was passed to suspend Mithilesh Sharma. But Mithilesh Sharma was not suspended by Municipal Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar. On Wednesday at around one o’clock, members of the strong standing committee Indradeep Chandravanshi and Ashish Sinha raised the issue of suspension of Mithilesh Sharma. Soon, some other councilors also stood up with this demand. In some time, Mayor Sita Sahu also supported this demand. But Corporation Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar refused to suspend the accused employee. He said that no accused can be suspended just like that. Presently departmental inquiry is going on against Mithilesh Sharma and if concrete evidence is found in the investigation, he will be suspended immediately. However, the appeal of Animesh Kumar Parashar was unanimously rejected by the members of the Standing Committee and the proceedings of the Corporation Board were adjourned at 1:30 pm.

What is Mithilesh Sharma’s case?

Action was going on against encroachment in Patna Municipal Corporation’s Kankarbagh zone. Mithilesh Sharma was posted as in-charge of the anti-encroachment campaign in Kankarbagh zone. He was accused of demanding 10 to 15 thousand rupees for not taking action. Later, in view of the complaints, Mithilesh Sharma was removed from the charge of the Encroachment Removal Campaign.

who said what?

There is a rule to remove any accused. We cannot just remove anyone from the post. If the accused Mithilesh Sharma is suspended and if he gets relief from the court, then only the corporation will be in trouble. – Animesh Kumar Parashar, Corporation Commissioner, Patna Municipal Corporation

The Corporation Board is the apex body of the Municipal Corporation. It has dignity. The resolution to suspend Mithilesh Sharma was unanimously passed on March 3. Three months have passed, but he has only been removed from the present work. Does the corporation board have no dignity? Ashish Kumar Sinha, Member, Empowered Standing Committee

The members of the empowered standing committee have made the right demands. Action must be taken against those against whom there is an allegation. Corporation commissioner cannot give relief to anyone just like that. When it is his wish, he will remove him from the post without listening to anyone’s side. The commissioner will have to obey. Sita Sahu, Mayor, Patna Municipal Corporation

