Ruckus was created in Bareilly in the conspiracy of civic elections, many including former councilor were sent to jail, videos of stone pelting went viral

Bareilly : On Sunday, the police reached those who created ruckus during the procession of Kanwariyas near Gusai Gotia Reliance Tower of Jogi Navada of Baradari police station area of ​​the city. Police say that there was stone pelting from both sides. No one got injured. The conspiracy of municipal elections is being told behind this ruckus. There was a war of supremacy between the candidates contesting for the post of councilor for a long time, but it is said that during the Kanwar, the contenders for the post of councilor created this ruckus to take revenge from each other. On Monday, the police sent many including former councilor Usman Alvi to jail. Along with this, 100 to 150 unknown people have been sued. However, this case has been settled on behalf of the Ward Councillor’s son.

If reliable sources are to be believed, former councilor Usman Alvi has been a councilor from Ward 33 Bankhandi Nath Temple once, and his wife has been a councilor twice. Usman Alvi had contested from this ward on SP ticket in the municipal elections a few months ago, but lost the election by a very small margin. Political war was going on between Bankhandi Nath and Jogi Nawada corporator and former corporator for a long time. It is said that due to this enmity a ruckus was created on Sunday. A case was filed on behalf of the corporator’s son, and many people including Parv corporator have been sent to jail.

Another video of the ruckus has gone viral on Monday. Kanwar procession is taking place in it. There is a lot of crowd in the procession, DJ is playing in it, but some people involved in Kanwar procession are blowing colors near the mosque. Muslims are also standing near the mosque. Gone. The police closed the gate of the mosque. But, after this, in the second video, a miscreant is throwing stones in the street. He came towards a community and called the chief for stone pelting. After this the crowd gathered. In the video, Inspector Sabaradari Abhishek Singh is trying hard to stop the crowd from pelting stones. But, they are not agreeing, there is no stone pelting from the other side. Some people involved in the procession are continuously pelting stones at the houses of one community. Both these videos are becoming quite viral.

The kanwariyas allege that the procession was taking place. A particular community pelted stones near the mosque. This only worsened the atmosphere, while a particular community alleges that a few years ago, an inspector of Baradari police station had decided in writing to take out a Kavad procession of 10-10 people under a written agreement in the presence of prominent people. However, the procession was being taken out with thousands of people simultaneously. This crowd came near the mosque and started throwing colors on the mosque. The police refused, but they did not agree. There has been no stone pelting from our side. There is evidence in its video. People involved in the procession pelted stones. This video is also going viral. It can be seen whose fault is on the basis of CCTV and video. This ruckus was done under planning.

After interrogating former councilor Usman and Sajid, the police sent both of them to jail. Before going to jail, Usman told the media in the district hospital that it was a political fight. Dr. Banwari Lal is a member of Ward 48. Anshu contested against him. He was leaving with a kanwad, Anshu’s men joined behind. These people created a ruckus. In this case, the police have so far taken half a dozen accused into custody. Even in the police investigation, the whole ruckus happened under a well-planned conspiracy. A thorough investigation is being done regarding this.

SP leader SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary was trying to meet him on Monday afternoon regarding the arrest of former SP councilor after the uproar in Joginwada of the city, and no action on the other side. He only gave the time at nine in the morning. After this, the wife of Metropolitan President Shamim Khan Sultani, District President Shiv Charan Kashyap, Arif Qureshi, Rajesh Aggarwal and Councilor Usman Alvi, as well as those injured in the ruckus, met SP Crime Mukesh Pratap Singh. Along with this, the officials of IMC will meet administration and police regret on Tuesday and demand action by conducting a fair investigation.

