rule change from 1 july 2023 lpg cng png price credit card itr epfo check full list and impact smb

Oil and gas distribution companies revise the prices of cooking gas on the first of every month. The effect of which is seen across the country. This time also a change can be seen in the prices of LPG on July 1. Let us tell that for the last two consecutive months, the companies had given relief by reducing the commercial LPG gas cylinder of 19 kg. On June 1, 2023, the cylinder was made cheaper by Rs 83.5. At the same time, earlier on May 1, 2023, the price of commercial cylinder was reduced by Rs 172. However, there was no change in the prices of 14 kg LPG cylinders used in domestic kitchens. Along with the prices of LPG, a change can also be seen in the prices of CNG and PNG on the first date of the month i.e. 1st July.