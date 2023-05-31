Rule change: Many rules will change in India from June 1, 2023, know your profit and loss

Rule change from 1st june 2023: From June 1, 2023, some rules are going to change in India. Some people will benefit from this, while some people may also have to suffer loss. However, every month in India, there are some or the other changes in the rules. Therefore, there will be some change in the rules in June also. These changes include the price of LPG cylinders to the prices of CNG-PNG. Let us know which rules are going to change on June 1?

Subsidy will be reduced on electric two wheelers

Buying electric two wheelers is going to be expensive in India from June 1, 2023. According to a notification issued on May 21, the Ministry of Industry has reduced the subsidy on electric two-wheelers. This subsidy was earlier Rs 15,000 per KWH. It has been later reduced to Rs 10,000 per KWH. Due to this, buying an electric two-wheeler will become expensive from June 1. It is being told that the prices of electric two-wheelers may increase by 25 to 30 thousand rupees.

Banks will trace the money deposited without claims

Along with this, it was announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to run ‘100 Day 100 Pay’ campaign in the past. It will be started from 1st June. Under this campaign, the real owner of the unclaimed amount deposited in the accounts of the banks will be traced. In this, the top 100 unclaimed amount of the bank will be detected within 100 days in each district of the country, so that it can be settled. Public sector banks had transferred an unclaimed amount of about Rs 35,000 crore to the Reserve Bank. This amount was deposited in such accounts, in which there was no transaction for 10 years or more.

lpg price change

Government oil companies change the prices of cooking gas on the first of every month. LPG gas prices are fixed on the first of every month. Last May and April, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was cut on the first date. However, there was no change in the prices of 14 kg LPG cylinders.