March 21 - BLiTZ. A joint statement prepared after talks between the presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, singled out a separate position on the Ukrainian conflict. It notes that Russia positively assesses the constructive considerations set out in the Chinese plan regarding the settlement of the situation in Ukraine. It is reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

China and Russia also call for preventing further deterioration of the situation in the Ukrainian conflict in order to avoid its transition into an uncontrollable phase. Russia notes China’s constructive position on the Ukrainian crisis, and China appreciates Russia’s willingness to take steps to resume peace talks.

From the joint statement of China and Russia, it follows that both countries support the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and consider responsible dialogue to be the best way to achieve stability in the region. In addition, both countries call for an end to actions that contribute to the escalation of tension and the degradation of the situation in the region.

This shows the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving conflicts and that China and Russia are ready to work together to achieve peace and stability in the world community.

