February 20, 2023, 03:50 – BLiTZ – News

Employees of the Ministry of Economic Development shared information that the agreement approved by the authorities of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation regarding the launch of groups of tourists, under which the need for visas is canceled, has been activated again.

It should be pointed out that before this the initiative was temporarily frozen due to the fact that Covid-19 was raging on the planet. Information about this is distributed by RBC.

“The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China should soon send the Ministry of Economic Development a list of Chinese travel companies that plan to send group tours to Russia,” representatives of the ministry said, noting that later these papers will be sent to the authorities responsible for protecting the border.

At the moment, a flow of such requests from China is being recorded, but it is impossible to name the exact date for the opening of such flights.

Recall that the words of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, about Asia can indicate NATO’s fear because of the alleged military conflict for control of Taiwanese territory. Information about this is distributed by the Global Times newspaper printed in China.

Journalists point to the fact that the politician predicted a repetition of the scenario developing in the European territory in Asia. This is easy to understand as a forecast for a conflict in Taiwan. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.