Russia and Saudi Arabia effectively cooperate in the energy sector – DOS

February 12, 2023, 05:28 – BLiTZ – News The head of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation in Saudi Arabia, Sergei Kozlov, pointed to the fact that the countries are closely interacting within the framework of energy markets and in terms of the routes that are being created by OPEC+. He emphasized the importance of such steps.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that it is precisely on such ties that the relationships that states have managed to build are based.

“The expediency and effectiveness of such cooperation in the global dimension has been confirmed in practice,” RIA Novosti quotes the text of his statement.

The diplomat pointed to the fact that the cohesive actions of the main suppliers of oil products made it possible to stabilize the sale of energy resources. At the moment, such activities do not lose relevance.

Representatives of the state note that the imposition of sanctions and upper cost levels has a negative impact on the ability to forecast within the energy sector, the head of the diplomatic mission emphasized.

Recall that Saudi Arabia plans to abandon the monopoly of the dollar in trade. This statement was made by the Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al Jadaan during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

For the first time in 48 years, the Saudi authorities have expressed their desire to abandon the monopoly of the US dollar in trade. According to the minister, the country is open to trading in currencies other than the United States dollar. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

