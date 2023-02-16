Russia has developed a laser reconnaissance system with a range of up to 18 km

Russian engineers have developed the latest laser reconnaissance system that is capable of detecting and identifying a person at a distance of up to 18 km. This was reported on Thursday, February 16, by the agency “RIA News”.

“The laser is directed, reflected, returned, fixed. It identifies a person at a distance of up to 18 kilometers, ”said the agency’s interlocutor in the military-industrial complex.

It is noted that the new device was developed on the basis of solutions that were worked out during the creation of the wearable reconnaissance and target designation complex “Ironiya”.

The newest complex will be part of the reconnaissance vehicle on the Typhoon-VDV chassis. Equipment in technology ensures the reception, recording, storage and transmission of the results of the work of intelligence officers.

“The built-in compass, satellite navigation module and rangefinder fix the coordinates that are transmitted digitally to the recipient. When using a repeater, the data transmission range can reach up to 400 kilometers,” the source added.

Earlier, on February 8, it became known that Russia had developed a new transport drone of the aircraft type TRAMP, which is needed for the delivery and landing of cargo weighing up to 250 kg at a distance of more than 600 km. The device is designed to perform tasks that are dangerous for manned aircraft in adverse conditions. The cruising speed of the device will be 195 km / h, and the cruising ceiling – 3 thousand meters.

On January 24, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsarskie Wolves military advisory group, announced that four Marker robots in reconnaissance and strike versions would be delivered to the Donbass in February. First, they will be tested at the training ground and, after eliminating possible shortcomings, they will go to the battlefield.

Prior to that, on January 14, it was reported that Russian forces used the upgraded T-90M Proryv as part of combat missions as part of a special operation to protect Donbass. As tank commander Ruslan said, during the special operation in Ukraine, the T-90M proved to be a reliable and convenient combat vehicle.

In December, a special-purpose fighter of the Western Military District said that in the Kupyansky direction, Russian troops are using the Irony complex to aim at targets and shoot attacks on Ukrainian militants.

In this embodiment, the military uses a portable surveillance device. As the source explained, the complex is equipped with a thermal imager and a laser rangefinder, which allows you to monitor, collect information about the area and identify various objects. In addition, the device has a video recording mode.

