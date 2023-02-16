Russia has modernized the optical-electronic guidance system for Kh-101 missiles – News

February 17, 2023, 01:25 – BLiTZ – News The representative of the Center for Research of Captured and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Nikolai Danilyuk disclosed intelligence information. It is alleged that designers from Russia have improved the Kh-101 strategic air-to-ground cruise missiles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is of the opinion that the changes affected the renewal of the structure of the optical-electronic missile guidance system. Instead of one lens, three fixed mechanisms are installed in the rocket system at once.

The rocket was upgraded to increase the requirements for strike accuracy. Russia did not react in any way to the information of the representative of the Ukrainian General Staff.

Statements are still being heard from the office of the head of Ukraine that the Russian Federation is running out of missile stocks. The speculations of the Kyiv regime refute more and more rocket attacks by Russian troops.

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that the offensive of Russian forces during a special operation in Ukraine had already begun.

Zelensky assessed the situation and pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could still resist the Russian side on the line of contact. He also suggested that in the future the Armed Forces of Ukraine themselves would go on the counteroffensive. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

