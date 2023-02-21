February 21, 2023, 22:42 – BLiTZ – News

In his message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent two main messages. RIA Novosti columnist Kirill Strelnikov writes about this.

The first of these is that our former “partners” will no longer be able to deceive Russia and impose their conditions. Putin noted that all tasks within the framework of the special military operation will be solved accurately and consistently. In specific theaters of operations, there was no mention of military operations, successes or failures of the Armed Forces.

The President also announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty and the testing of strategic nuclear weapons if the United States conducts its own.

The second message was sent to an internal audience and consisted in the fact that each of us has a colossal, historical responsibility against the background of the goals clearly voiced by the West to defeat our country.

Putin has set a strategic goal of full support for the participants and veterans of the Northern Military District, which includes the creation of a special state fund.

In general, the message contained a lot of important information, specific figures and plans, but the main idea was the simple idea that the front is now passing through our hearts.

“We cannot and dare not lose, and this will never happen. Because we are together and because the truth is behind us, ”the author sums up.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.