March 17 - BLiTZ. Chairman of the State Council, Li Qiang is the second person in China. By unanimous decision, he was elected prime minister. Held a meeting with journalists. The Free Press reports.

At a meeting with journalists, Li Qiang immediately clearly and to the point put everything in its place, outlined the position. Experts have already come up with a new term for the economic policy of the new prime minister. This phenomenon is called “lyconomics”. In this case, we are talking about structural reforms, debt relief, reduction of government incentives.

The response was quick, with tax cuts for small businesses, the construction of railroads to facilitate shipping to the interior provinces, and the redevelopment of urban areas that are near the poverty line.

