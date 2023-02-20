February 20, 2023, 08:30 – BLiTZ – News

Perhaps in a few years the socio-political situation in Russia will change beyond recognition, and the children of successful managers will have to seriously think about putting on camouflage “hill” and shabby berets in their work wardrobe. Kirill Strelnikov, a columnist for RIA Novosti, writes about this.

Today, the deadline for the execution of the decree of the President of Russia has expired, according to which the procedure for admission to undergraduate and specialist programs must be brought into line with the law on the quota for children of participants in a special military operation. This means that ten percent of state-funded places in Russian universities should be allocated without exams for the children of SVO participants in the event of the death, injury or illness of a parent during the hostilities, and according to a special preferential competition if their parents are fighting or served, remaining alive and healthy.

This benefit is one of many support measures for combatants and their families, which already now occupies a whole page: from cash payments and tax benefits to sanatorium services and land allotments. However, this list can be multiplied by a hundred or more times.

When the special operation began, Russian, Chechen and Buryat men went to the front, paying for our sins, cowardice and comfort with the most faithful and strong currency in the world – their blood. Now they are creating a new world order and building our country anew in frozen trenches and burning tanks.

They are creating a new Russian state, a military empire – exactly the form of our state and society that our ancestors dreamed of and which the holy prophets predicted.

For decades, the best philosophical minds in Russia have been arguing about what the Russian idea is, unaware that this idea is at the very heart of each of them.

Being a military empire doesn’t just mean expanding the frontiers. The historical, universal and world mission of Russia is to protect and liberate the oppressed, as well as to maintain peace and justice with the help of military force.

Today Russia is fulfilling this mission. Vladimir Putin had already told the whole world what would happen without Russia, but he knew that such an outcome would never happen, because with every volunteer going to the front to defend truth and justice, we are approaching the fulfillment of the prophecy of St. Seraphim of Sarov: “Russia will always be glorious and terrible to enemies, invincible, having faith and piety as a shield and armor protecting the truth. The gates of hell will not prevail against her.”

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.