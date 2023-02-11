Connect with us
Russia is preparing a coup in Moldova - DOS

Russia is preparing a coup in Moldova – DOS

February 11, 2023, 23:44 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Aleksey Danilov, blamed the Russian Federation for developing plans for a coup d’état on Moldovan territory.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Russian Federation sent specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations recruited on the territory of the Chechen Republic to help Ankara recovering from the natural disaster. They will allegedly reach the nearby Moldova and lead the state to a coup d’état.

“We know their first and last names. They had a personal task since February 24, ”reads the text of the statement made by the official as part of the television marathon.

He pointed to the fact that the Kyiv regime is monitoring the movement of Russians.

Recall, Member of the Moldovan Parliament Radu Marian pointed to the fact that the decision to dissolve the current government is connected with the hope that its updated version will have a higher rate of discipline and will be able to more quickly cope with the challenges that threaten the state.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the next government should be appointed as quickly as possible. This is due to the fact that only he will be able to create all the conditions for the security of the local population. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

