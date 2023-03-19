Russia is preparing to create a biological research center in Ethiopia

March 19 - BLiTZ. Deputy head of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Konstantin Mogilevsky said that Russia is preparing to create a joint center for biological research in Ethiopia. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

“The Ministry of Education and Science, together with the Russian Academy of Sciences and partners from Ethiopia, is preparing a document on the creation of a joint center for biological research on the basis of the expedition,” Mogilevsky said in his speech.

He noted that the corresponding document is being prepared jointly with the Institute of Ecology and Evolution, with which joint expeditionary activities are carried out in Ethiopia.