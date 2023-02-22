Russia is ready to defend itself with any weapon, including nuclear weapons – DOS

February 22, 2023, 10:29 am – BLiTZ – News

The world is on the verge of a global conflict. If the United States intends to achieve the defeat of Russia, then Moscow has every right to defend itself against this by any means, including nuclear weapons. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev in his Telegram channel.

“It is obvious to all reasonable forces that if the United States wants the defeat of Russia, then we are on the verge of a world conflict. If the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including nuclear weapons, ”the Russian politician emphasized.

He recalled that as part of yesterday’s speech by head of state Vladimir Putin, an announcement was made about the suspension of the country’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START, START-3). The politician emphasized that this step should have been taken already last year, since it is simply inevitable in the current situation.

Medvedev is convinced that this decision will cause a colossal resonance around the world, because Russia was prompted by an undisguised declaration of war by Washington. He said that in vain America hoped that it would be able to “pump” Ukraine with weapons with impunity and without consequences, work for the failure of Moscow and destroy the country’s place in the political arena. The United States has repeatedly noted that “strategic security is a separate issue,” but this is precisely the key issue for Russia now.

In conclusion, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stressed that Russia will not be able to win on the battlefield, and now, after the suspension of START-3, the West will have to worry even more. “Let the US elites, who have lost touch with reality, think about what they have achieved,” Medvedev concluded.

