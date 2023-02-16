Russia launched a large-scale offensive – News

HomeNewsRussia launched a large-scale...

February 16, 2023, 22:54 – BLiTZ – News Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that the offensive of Russian forces during a military special operation in Ukraine has already begun.

In an interview with the British BBC channel, Zelensky answered a question about the start of a new Russian offensive as follows: “Russian attacks are already coming from several directions.”

Zelensky assessed the situation and pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could still resist the Russian side on the line of contact. He also suggested that in the future the Armed Forces of Ukraine themselves would go on the counteroffensive.

Commenting on the possibility of peace talks, the Ukrainian leader stressed that Kyiv would agree to them subject to the discussion of security guarantees. According to him, any territorial compromises will weaken Ukraine as a state.

At the same time, Zelensky again called on the collective West to provide the Kyiv regime with more military assistance.

The day before, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace expressed the opinion that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should learn to use the shells supplied to them more economically, as the armies of NATO countries do.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a statement that the military bloc intends to increase its stockpiles of ammunition, as Ukraine spends shells much faster than Western states are able to produce.

