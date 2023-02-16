February 16, 2023, 08:40 – BLiTZ – News Our compatriots often have critical doubts about Russia’s success, which is a paradox, because Western opponents are in the same emotional state. A recent article on Bloomberg reflects this sentiment and says that Rosatom is increasing its global operations, expanding not only regionally but globally. RIA Novosti columnist Petr Savchuk writes about this.

According to an analytical report by the British institute Royal United Services, which collected data from various sources, the Russian nuclear corporation increased its export portfolio by 20% over the past year since the start of the NWO. Growth was driven by increased sales volumes, including both physical reactors and fuel. The fuel position alone accounted for 40% of the corporation’s total profit. The exact amount of profit is not disclosed, but foreign experts estimate it at tens of billions of dollars.

However, according to data that are not officially approved, the situation with US allies in Europe is a bitter disappointment. NATO members such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia have consistently purchased fuel assemblies for their own nuclear power plants over the past year.

During the year of the special military operation (SVO), the European Union continued to balance on the brink of sanctions against Russian hydrocarbons, while ignoring nuclear energy. During this time, purchases of Russian fuel, components and technologies have tripled. This causes extreme dissatisfaction in Washington, but the United States does not take any restrictive measures against Rosatom, its subsidiaries and partners.

The open anti-Russian policy of Europe and the United States has seriously aggravated against the background of the Russian special operation.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

