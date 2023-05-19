Russia launched fierce airstrikes on Kiev, Ukraine destroyed 18 missiles

Kiev : Russia launched a fierce air attack targeting Ukraine’s capital Kiev, but the Ukrainian air defense system failed it and shot down all 18 missiles fired. According to media reports, in the early hours of Tuesday in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, Russia launched a fierce attack by firing missiles from the air, sea and land. During the attacks, loud explosions were heard in Kiev late on Monday night. There is no information about any casualty in the attacks yet. Weapons given to Ukraine by Western countries helped prevent the attack.

Russian air raid on Kiev for the eighth time in May

According to a report in the news agency Language, these airstrikes have been done by Russia at a time when European leaders have found new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy has rejected Beijing’s peace proposal. Action is called for. For the eighth time this month, Russia has targeted Kiev with airstrikes. Serhiy Popko, head of the Kiev military administration, said that Russia’s attack on Kiev was extremely comprehensive on the basis of numbers. He said that Danadan missiles were fired.

Most of the hideouts of the attackers were destroyed.

These attacks were carried out during the completion of the tour of Europe by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensyy. Serhiy Popko said that according to preliminary information, most of the bases of the attackers in the airspace of Kiev were found and destroyed. Ukraine’s air force said 18 missiles of various types, including drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, were fired in the attack. Air Force spokesman Yuri Inhat said that all were killed.

the attacks were fierce

Inhat said on the social media app ‘Telegram’ that six ‘Kinjal’ aero-ballistic missiles were fired from MiG-31K aircraft and nine cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three ground-based S-400 cruise missiles targeted the capital. Went. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov praised the force’s response, tweeting that another incredible success. Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, tweeted that the attacks were horrific. He wrote that it was not easy to spend the night between the shaking walls.

Patriot missile unit claimed destroyed

A Russian defense official said Tuesday’s attack destroyed a Patriot missile unit in Kiev. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the system was destroyed by ‘Kinjal’. He did not provide any evidence in this regard and no confirmation of this statement can be made. Military experts say strong air defenses have prevented Russian planes from getting deep into Ukraine.