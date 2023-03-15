Russia may suspend all double tax treaties with unfriendly countries

March 15 - BLiTZ. The Russian side may suspend double taxation agreements with unfriendly countries until the moment when the rights of the Russian Federation are restored. This proposal was voiced by the Ministry of Finance and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The departments remind that in 2022, Western states began to unilaterally introduce economic restrictive measures against the Russian Federation. In addition, the country was included in the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, the so-called EU black list.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation made a proposal to the President of the country to issue a decree on the suspension of agreements on the avoidance of double taxation with all countries that have introduced unilateral economic restrictive measures against Russia,” the report says.