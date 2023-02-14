Russia noted the adaptation of the military-industrial complex to changes in the global economy

The military-industrial complex (MIC) of the Russian Federation has successfully adapted to the world economy that has changed during the special operation. On Tuesday, February 14, he told TASS Director General of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.

According to him, the priority is to meet the needs of the Ministry of Defense. At the same time, the Russian side not only copes with the fulfillment of obligations under previously concluded contracts, but also sees no obstacles to signing new ones.

In addition, Mikheev emphasized that the export of weapons and military equipment from the Russian Federation is stable, despite numerous Western sanctions. He added that such challenges in the context of military-technical cooperation (MTC) with other states are not new, and Rosoboronexport has long developed immunity to manifestations of unfair competition.

“Logistics and financial flows have been reformatted, but together with our partners we have already adapted them to modern conditions,” the agency’s interlocutor concluded.

Earlier, on February 12, Russian Ambassador to Riyadh Sergei Kozlov said that the countries had stepped up work to expand military-technical cooperation. The Saudis are looking for new partners in connection with Washington’s threats to revise relations with Saudi Arabia, including in the military aspect.

On January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised state support to enterprises that do not receive full payment for the supply of their products to foreign companies.

As the head of state noted, against the background of the fact that the supply of weapons and equipment for the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation has become, at the moment, the main task, the country’s authorities are analyzing the possibility of providing new forms of support for the Russian defense industry.

The day before, the president said that the Russian defense industry has gained serious momentum over the past year and continues to increase its capacity. He also thanked all employees of defense enterprises “for hard, responsible work.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

