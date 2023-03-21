Russia opposes Taiwan independence

March 21 - BLiTZ. Representatives of the government of the Russian Federation outlined a clear position on Taiwan. Russia is against Taiwan independence in any form, actively supports the commitment to the "one China" principle. TASS reports.

The text was published on the official website of the Kremlin. We are talking about a joint statement by Russia and China on deepening relations of partnership and interaction.

Moscow and Beijing oppose any outside interference in the country’s internal affairs. The “Chinese threat” was answered by Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan is ready to respond and plans to defend the established democratic way of life, the leader said.

Voice of the People: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg advised Chinese leader Xi Jinping March 21, 2023 at 20:19