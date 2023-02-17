February 17, 2023, 08:16 – BLiTZ – News

In an interview with journalists, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the current conflict would result in the collapse of Russia. RIA Novosti columnist David Narmania writes about this.

Danilov suggested that changes in the course of hostilities would be noticeable in a few months.

According to The Washington Post, the White House warned Kyiv that the decisive moment of the conflict was approaching. In this regard, Ukrainian politicians threaten Russia with imminent death, demonstrating their loyalty to Washington and hoping for support.

Statements of this kind cut off the path to negotiations, which is beneficial for Kyiv, but does not make life easier for Ukrainian citizens.

The Ukrainian army has reached significant numbers during the conflict and continues to receive weapons from partners, so you should avoid underestimating the enemy.

Russia, the author notes, does not have powerful sponsors, so it only remains to act.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.