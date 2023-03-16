March 16 - BLiTZ. The American side fears that their MQ-9 Reaper drone, which crashed in the Black Sea, will fall into "the wrong hands." In other words, military technology can be disclosed by Russian specialists. RIA Novosti columnist writes about this.

It is noted that the United States intends to reconsider its tactics in the region. The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the drone was moving with the transponders turned off, in addition, it entered the zone closed for flights. What happened in the Russian Federation was called a provocation by the United States, the Pentagon urged to stop flights near Russian borders.

“American UAVs play an important role in ensuring the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is they, together with satellites, who collect intelligence about the troops of the RF Armed Forces. Drones circled in the air during all the resonant actions of Kyiv – from the strike on the cruiser “Moskva” to the attacks on Sevastopol,” the publication says.

After the incident, the Russian Federation had a unique opportunity to study an entire American drone.