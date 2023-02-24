Russia saved its assets from the US in one smart decision – News

February 24, 2023, 16:52 – BLiTZ – News

Former CIA adviser and financial expert James Rickards said that Russia, thanks to a smart decision, was able to keep its assets worth tens of billions of dollars in the face of economic sanctions from the United States and its allies. This is written by The Daily Reckoning.

Sanctions imposed on Russia after the reunification of Crimea did not have the desired effect, and Russia successfully removed a significant part of its assets from sanctions.

About 20% of Russia’s reserves have been converted into gold bars, which are stored in Moscow, and the value of these funds is estimated at $140 billion. Gold is a physical asset that is not subject to freezing or seizure, and its movement cannot be traced.

Thus, Russia has protected its funds from Western sanctions and received a universal financial instrument that is not subject to geopolitical unrest.

Rickards noted that these actions by Russia were a smart decision that allowed it to protect its assets.

The West is exerting serious sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

