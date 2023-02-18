February 18, 2023, 04:57 – BLiTZ – News

Conditions for concluding a peace treaty with the West will arise only when the winner is determined. This statement was made by competitive intelligence expert Yevgeny Yushchuk during a conversation with Ukraina.ru.

According to him, diplomacy with the Western countries of the Russian Federation should be started only after the capture of Kyiv, Nikolaev and Odessa. At present, this is unlikely; serious changes are needed on the line of contact for this scenario to materialize.

After the liberation of key cities, the West will not stop providing military assistance to the Kyiv regime. According to the expert, it is possible to stop the militarization of Ukraine with the help of nuclear weapons. However, in this case, there is a risk of a repeat of the Caribbean crisis.

“Peace treaties are written if all military ways of solving the problem have been exhausted, everyone has achieved what they could, and then they have only losses. For example, two armies stood opposite each other, dug into the ground, neither of them can move forward or backward. Accordingly, everyone understands that this situation will last indefinitely. Everyone has a lot of losses, and then they say, let’s finish it somehow, ”continued the specialist.

The fighting on the territory of Ukraine will end when the winner is determined. There are three possible scenarios for the development of events: the conclusion of a peace treaty, the end of the conflict “by inertia” and behind-the-scenes agreements between the parties.

