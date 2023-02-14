Russia supplies 53% of its oil products to friendly countries – DOS

February 14, 2023, 05:06 – BLiTZ – News The Russian Federation expanded the geography of energy exports; in January, before the EU embargo came into force, it already supplied half of its oil products to friendly states. Tamara Safonova, head of the Independent Analytical Agency for the Oil and Gas Sector, made such a statement during a conversation with RIA Novosti.

According to her, from the analysis of the supplies of oil products traditionally sent from the ports of the Baltic and the Black Sea to European countries, it follows that last month the share of exports of oil products from Russia to friendly countries reached 53 percent. The specialist stressed that the Russian oilmen have done a great job of “redistributing cargo flows.”

Safonova also named the states that are interested in importing fuel from the Russian Federation. These include India, People’s Republic of China, Turkey, Morocco, Brazil, Algeria, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Israel, Indonesia. The list also includes the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, whose combined share last month was five percent. Small batches of Russian oil products were also purchased for deliveries to Georgia, Libya, Ghana, Guinea and Cuba.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said that in 2023 the Russian Federation plans to send more than 80% of oil exports and 75% of oil products to friendly states. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

