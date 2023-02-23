Russia to open new embassies in several African states – DOS

February 23, 2023, 19:49 – BLiTZ – News

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov said that Russia is preparing to open several new embassies in African countries. About it writes RIA Novosti.

The politician noted that these decisions are related to the results of the Russia-Africa summit, which was held in 2019 in Sochi. At the meeting, the parties discussed the need to expand Russia’s diplomatic presence on the Black Continent.

According to these instructions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to open new Russian embassies in some African countries. “We will announce where we will open diplomatic missions in the near future, after agreeing on legal, protocol and other aspects with the authorities of these countries,” Bogdanov said.

The Russian politician stressed that the number and location of Russian representations in African countries depends on many reasons. The most important thing is the readiness of partners for an open dialogue and cooperation, as well as the necessary amount of work in these areas.

