Russia to provide internet to military installations in the Arctic

The Russian Arctic units have received new communication systems capable of operating in the most extreme conditions, sources in the military department told Izvestia.

The system is a container, inside which there is equipment for the transmission of digital information. It can work both over Wi-Fi and using regular cables.

At the same time, the Internet connection is protected from the impact of negative natural factors – the equipment is able to work even if the outside temperature drops below -50 Cº.

The system was tested during the Umka-2022 integrated expedition, sources told Izvestia. The results were considered successful, and over time, all military installations in the Arctic will be provided with stable Internet.

“In the Arctic, stable and reliable communications are very important. This is both security and ensuring interaction, operational communication. Communication is a very important element of life support. The difficulty lies in the remoteness of the Arctic. Mobile communication requires a network of cell towers, or it must be a powerful repeater. In the Arctic, this is complicated by the lack of cities and towns. As an option, satellite communications, but the signal may not pass for a number of reasons, for example, due to atmospheric phenomena, ”Konstantin Zaitsev, vice president of the Association of Polar Explorers, told Izvestia.