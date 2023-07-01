Russia took revenge for the drone attack! Bombs rained on Syria, 13 killed

Russia has attacked Syria. Russian fighter planes carried out several airstrikes in the northwestern areas of Syria. About 13 Syrian civilians have died in Russia’s attack. At the same time, about three dozen people have been injured in the attack. Russia, a top ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, carried out an airstrike in opposition-held Jisr ash-Shugur near the Turkish border, according to activists and the UK-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It is believed that the answer to the drone attackThe head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says that the Russian airstrike on Syria was the deadliest airstrike this year. Significantly, just a few days ago, the Syrian rebel group attacked Russia with a drone. Many people believe that Russia has responded to the drone attack. Significantly, this attack took place at a time when a private army of Russia, Wagner, had launched an armed rebellion against President Vladimir Putin a day earlier. However, later the whole matter calmed down, and the private army, which was in rebellion, returned back to the base camp.

The entire area turned into a cloud of smokeRussia targeted two different areas of northwestern Syria in its airstrikes. The Russian fighter plane carried out the first attack in the city of Jisr al-Shughur. The second attack was carried out on the outskirts of Idlib city. A total of 13 people have died in both the attacks. Some children are also included in the dead. All the rebels killed in the Russian attack were fighters of the Turkistan Islamic Party. According to media reports, some eyewitnesses told that with the loud noise, the whole area became smoke-smoke.

more than 30 people injured The White Helmets, a civil defense organization in opposition-held northwestern Syria, said that more than 30 people were injured in the Russian airstrike, adding that the condition of many of the injured was critical. In such a situation, the number of dead can increase. Russia did this attack in the main vegetable market. Farmers from the nearby areas of northern Syria gather here.

Armed terrorist organization was targetedNo official comment has been made so far regarding the attack from Russia and Syria. However, it has been said in the media report that Syria has said about the attack that the armed terrorist organization has been targeted in these attacks. Syria's pro-government newspaper Al-Watan quoted an unnamed security source as saying that Russian airstrikes have targeted terrorists as well as their weapons depots. Let us tell you that most of the areas in the northwestern part of Syria are controlled by the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir. Al Sham and Turkish-backed forces have occupied it.