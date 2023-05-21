Russia Ukraine War: End of the bloody game! Russia claims possession of Bakhmut, Ukraine denies

Russia Ukraine War: A fierce battle has been going on between the army of Russia and Ukraine for the last 14 months. A big news is coming amidst the war. The Russian army has claimed that Moscow’s army has captured Bakhmut. For a long time, a fierce battle was going on between the forces of Russia and Ukraine regarding the occupation of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian defense officials have denied Russia’s claim.

Russian army says Bakhmut ‘entirely liberated’, reports AFP News Agency

— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023



Russia took control of Bakhmut – Russian army: In fact, the head of Russia’s private army Wagner has claimed that he has taken control of the city of Bakhmut after the longest and most difficult battle of the Russia-Ukraine war, but Ukrainian defense officials denied this. In a video posted on Telegram, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that Bakhmut had come under full Russian control.

Ukraine denied: At the same time, Ukraine has denied the claim of the Russian army. Ukraine says that the war on Bakhmut is still going on. After the release of the video, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has responded saying that the fighting is going on. He said that the situation is serious as of now our security forces have control over some industrial and infrastructure facilities in this area.

US President Joe Biden admired PM Modi, said- I should take your autograph

Not true claim- Ukraine: Here, Serhiy Cherevtyi, spokesperson of Ukraine’s Eastern Command, has said that Prigozhin’s claim is not true. Our soldiers are fighting in Bakhmut. He said that fighting has been going on in and around Bakhmut for more than eight months. If Russian forces take control of Bakhmut, they still have the daunting task of taking the rest of the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region under their control.Courtesy of Language Input