Russia Ukraine War: Who attacked the drone in Russia’s capital Moscow? This thing came to the fore

Russia Ukraine War Updates: Drone attack in Russian capital. This information has been given by the Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin. He told that there was a drone attack on the capital of Russia on Tuesday morning. Sobyanin said in a post on Telegram that the attack caused “minor damage” to several buildings but that “no one was seriously injured.” However, he did not specify what the attack was. What is the purpose and by whom it is done.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said people living in two buildings damaged in the attack had been evacuated. After the attack, people were hastily evacuated from the buildings. Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that some people were seen being evacuated from a building on Prosoyuznaya Street in Moscow.

many drones were shot down

Moscow Governor Andrei Vorobyov has given information about the matter. He said that several drones have been shot down in Moscow, although it was not immediately clear how the drone got there. Reuters reported, citing several Russian Telegram messaging channels, that four to 10 drones were shot down on the outskirts of Moscow and its immediate area.

Russia targets Kiev

Here, Russia carried out airstrikes in the early hours of Tuesday targeting Ukraine’s capital Kiev, while Ukraine’s air defense system shot down a large number of drones. Russia attacked Kiev for the third time in the last 24 hours. Russian drones and loud explosions were heard in the sky. Kiev’s military administration said that according to preliminary data, more than 20 Shahid drones (Iranian drones) were shot down by air defense forces in Kiev’s airspace.

