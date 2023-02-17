Russia will call on the UN Security Council to create a commission to investigate the sabotage at the joint venture

Russia’s draft resolution in the UN Security Council (UNSC) calling for the creation of a commission to investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream implies that it will include independent international lawyers. This was reported on February 18 by the agency “RIA News” with reference to a source in the organization.

According to the source of the agency, the draft resolution speaks of the need to “create urgently an international independent commission of inquiry” for a comprehensive and impartial clarification of all aspects of sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

It is noted that the document is aimed at identifying performers, sponsors, organizers and accomplices.

According to the draft, the commission should consist of “independent and internationally recognized lawyers”, who will be chosen by the UN Secretary General. At the same time, the head of the organization must inform the Security Council about the recommendations on the modalities of the commission within 14 days, the source stressed.

In addition, according to the agency, the text of the document condemns the undermining of Nord Stream. It also emphasizes that we are talking about sabotage, and not a natural or man-made disaster.

According to the source, the resolution indicates that the attack on the pipelines took place after repeated threats from the United States.

The day before, Deputy Permanent Chairman of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on the investigation of sabotage at the Nord Stream. According to him, Moscow will seek a vote on this project next week.

On February 16, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream lines. It notes that the responsibility “for causing multibillion-dollar damage” to the energy infrastructure of Russia and a number of European countries, as well as “for catastrophic environmental damage” lies with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said on the same day that the organizers of the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines would face the consequences of their actions. He expressed confidence in US involvement.

On February 15, it became known that the Russian Federation had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information about the explosion of gas pipelines.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western countries were spreading false information about terrorist attacks on the SP and SP-2 gas pipelines.

Meanwhile, American journalist and investigative Seymour Hersh accused the US authorities and media of hushing up the story of Washington’s involvement in the sabotage at Nord Stream.

Earlier, on February 8, Hersh published his own investigation. It claims that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, he said, were to force the FRG to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

On the day the investigation was released, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up gas pipelines.

Prior to this, on February 12, MEP Gunnar Beck, speaking with Izvestia, suggested that the sabotage at the SP and SP-2 was organized by America in order to prevent Russia and Germany from rapprochement in the economic sphere.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered on 26 September. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.