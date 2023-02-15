February 15, 2023, 21:56 – BLiTZ – News The collective West lacks ammunition to supply the Kyiv regime due to problems with the production base, writes The Telegraph.

The author of the article drew attention to the fact that Russian manufacturers do not face such problems that Western colleagues have to solve.

The publication cites the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who pointed out that the current rate of expenditure of ammunition by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is many times higher than the current rate of production of the alliance. Stoltenberg stressed that this creates a burden on the defense industry.

“With just two sentences, Stoltenberg confirmed the presence of a serious problem hindering the success of Western assistance to Kyiv, which experts have been warning about since the first months of the conflict: we are running out of supplies,” the newspaper notes.

Excess production capacity, the author continued, could solve this problem, however, for this, companies would be forced to maintain factory equipment, which can stand idle for years, which will entail huge costs.

According to him, Western companies simply cannot afford such expenses.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that without military support from the West, Kyiv risks being in a difficult position.

