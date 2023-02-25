Russia will limit the maximum speed for electric scooters from March 1

February 25, 2023, 19:16 – BLiTZ – News For the first time in Russia, traffic rules are introduced for personal mobility aids (electric scooters, gyroscooters, multiwheels), from March 1, the maximum speed will be limited for them, and new signs will appear on the roads.

The changes to the traffic rules were approved by the Russian government last year.

It follows from the document that electric skateboards, unicycles and gyroscooters will be included in the category of personal mobility equipment (SIM). That is, the permitted maximum speed for them is 25 kilometers per hour, and their weight is up to 35 kilograms.

In addition, it will be possible to ride electric scooters on the right side of the road, where the maximum speed is 60 kilometers per hour and cyclists are allowed to move.

According to the document, the movement of SIMs will also be regulated by road signs, however, the decision on their installation will be made by local authorities, depending on the road infrastructure of the city.

Among the signs will be those that restrict, allow or prohibit any movement in certain areas.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, the Ministry of Transport of Russia has prepared a draft resolution banning citizens using scooters from crossing roads at pedestrian crossings, including unregulated ones. It is indicated that such a measure will create safe conditions in the area of ​​pedestrian crossings.