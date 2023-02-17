HomeNewsRussia will not leave...

Russia will not leave unanswered a new package of EU sanctions – News

By News Desk
Europe is doing well, but it doesn't make it any easier for her - DOS

February 17, 2023, 06:56 – BLiTZ – News The Russian Federation will not leave unanswered a new package of sanctions restrictions, which the European Union intends to adopt. This was stated by the acting head of the Russian mission to the EU, Kirill Logvinov, during a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The diplomat said that countermeasures from the Russian Federation would be taken in response to the new restrictions. At the same time, he pointed out the key difference between the actions of the European Union and Moscow. If the first seeks to strike at the inhabitants of the Russian Federation, then the Russian Federation does not try to achieve a deterioration in the socio-economic situation of the Europeans by retaliatory measures.

In addition, Logvinov spoke about the situation with frozen Russian assets. According to him, the assets of the Central Bank are immune from any executive measures, which excludes the possibility of their transfer to the Kyiv regime. At the same time, the EU is trying to find grounds for “seizing” the property of Russians, including through the criminalization of violations of sanctions, thereby violating the fundamental principles of law.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

“Of course, Russia will react if necessary, such actions will not remain unanswered. The main thing will be to protect the interests of our country and the legitimate rights of Russian citizens, ”summed up Logvinov.

Earlier, the deputy head of the US Department of Commerce for Industry and Security, Alan Estevez, said that the effect of anti-Russian sanctions restrictions will manifest itself over time, instant results should not be reaped. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites

More from Author

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites

February 17, 2023, 06:45 - BLiTZ - News Russia has the ability to influence infrastructure components in space. This is possible due to the means of electronic warfare. The corresponding statement in an interview with Lenta.ru was made by military expert Alexei Leonkov. “We have complexes...

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 25 times a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 119 missiles and shells towards the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during the day. As a result, a civilian was injured. About it reported representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related...

The Russian Foreign Ministry predicted the destruction of military equipment of the West in Ukraine

The Russian army will break any military equipment of Western countries in Ukraine. Such a statement was made on February 16 by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov on air Channel One. “Everything that is now being loaded onto the next sea transport will be ground....

Alekhin announced a possible strike on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is organized by the “ideal Stalingrad”

February 17, 2023, 06:28 - BLiTZ - News In a situation where the armed forces of Ukraine are concentrating troops in the Artemivsk region, "strike from the flanks suggests itself." Gennady Alekhin, a retired colonel and head of the information service of the Joint Grouping of...

The expert spoke about the benefits of using airplane mode in a smartphone

Using the airplane mode function, you can extend the battery life of your smartphone and protect your personal data. On Friday, February 17, he told the agency "Prime" director of the Competence Center for Information Security of T1 Group Viktor Gulevich. When airplane mode is turned on,...

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the United States

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. This was announced on Thursday, September 16, by representatives of the local police. According to available information, one of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition, the other was able to get...

The State Duma adopted a law on the state language, limiting the use of foreign words

The State Duma of Russia adopted in the second and third readings a new law that should protect the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words and borrowings. The document was published on Thursday, February 16, at site thoughts. The draft law assumes the inadmissibility...

Kuleba announced the absence of agreements on fighter jets for Kyiv

To date, no state has undertaken to send fighter jets to Kyiv. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the editorial team. Funke. “First of all, we would be interested in fighters from the US, Britain, France...

Roskachestvo told what kind of wine goes with fast food – News

February 17, 2023, 05:49 - BLiTZ - News Olesya Bunyaeva, director of the department for research and promotion of domestic wine products of Roskachestvo, said that, in fact, fast food is a classic gastronomic pair with wine, RIA Novosti writes. Bunyaeva noted that french fries go well with...

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000

Turkey's earthquake death toll rises to 38,044 This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the Office of Emergency Situations in Turkey (AFAD). “According to the latest information received, a total of 38,044 of our citizens died in the provinces of Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman,...

The Russian Embassy appreciated the position of Washington regarding the strikes on the Crimea

The statements of the State Department about the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in delivering strikes on the Crimea are confirmation of the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict. This was announced on February 17 by the press secretary of...

Canada says no data on objects over North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Feb. 16 that the government had no knowledge of which three targets were shot down in Canadian and US airspace last week. “We still don’t know exactly what these objects were, but we know that they posed a real threat to...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: