Russia will not leave unanswered a new package of EU sanctions – News

February 17, 2023, 06:56 – BLiTZ – News The Russian Federation will not leave unanswered a new package of sanctions restrictions, which the European Union intends to adopt. This was stated by the acting head of the Russian mission to the EU, Kirill Logvinov, during a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The diplomat said that countermeasures from the Russian Federation would be taken in response to the new restrictions. At the same time, he pointed out the key difference between the actions of the European Union and Moscow. If the first seeks to strike at the inhabitants of the Russian Federation, then the Russian Federation does not try to achieve a deterioration in the socio-economic situation of the Europeans by retaliatory measures.

In addition, Logvinov spoke about the situation with frozen Russian assets. According to him, the assets of the Central Bank are immune from any executive measures, which excludes the possibility of their transfer to the Kyiv regime. At the same time, the EU is trying to find grounds for “seizing” the property of Russians, including through the criminalization of violations of sanctions, thereby violating the fundamental principles of law.

“Of course, Russia will react if necessary, such actions will not remain unanswered. The main thing will be to protect the interests of our country and the legitimate rights of Russian citizens, ”summed up Logvinov.

Earlier, the deputy head of the US Department of Commerce for Industry and Security, Alan Estevez, said that the effect of anti-Russian sanctions restrictions will manifest itself over time, instant results should not be reaped. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

