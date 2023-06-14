Russia will rain nuclear bomb from Belarus! One gesture can cause havoc in the world, know what is Putin’s plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s big statement has come amidst the fierce fighting between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Putin has once again spoken about the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus. Putin has made it clear that Russia will start the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus after 7 to 8 July. Significantly, in the recent past, Britain had talked about sending weapons containing depleted uranium to Ukraine, it is believed that Russia has taken this step after this decision of the western countries.

Explosive statement of the President of BelarusHere, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had given a statement in the past that if there is any kind of attack on his country, he will not hold back from taking any step. He said that he would not hesitate to use Russian nuclear weapons to be deployed in Belarus. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to deploy short-range nuclear weapons in Moscow’s neighboring and ally Belarus.

Russian President Putin had insisted in his statement that Russia would keep its control over nuclear weapons, but Lukashenko’s statement contradicts his claim. According to a statement issued by the President’s Office of Belarus, Lukashenko said, God forbid that I have to decide to use these weapons. He had said that but if this happens, he will not hesitate to attack. At the same time, Russian officials did not immediately respond to Lukashenko’s remarks.

Belarus President Lukashenko said that he had asked the Russian President to deploy Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. He argued that this step is necessary to prevent any possible attack. In his statement, Lukashenko had said that I believe that no one would like to fight with a country which is endowed with nuclear weapons. At the same time, in this case, Putin had given a statement that the work of construction of facilities for nuclear weapons would be completed by July 7-8.