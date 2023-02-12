Russian Ambassador called successful cooperation with Saudi Arabia

The Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia are effectively cooperating in the energy sector and within the framework of OPEC+ mechanisms, and the ongoing work is in demand. On February 12, Russian Ambassador to Riyadh Sergei Kozlov spoke about this.

The diplomat called the interaction between Moscow and Riyadh in the energy sector one of the main pillars of relations between the two countries.

“The expediency and effectiveness of such cooperation in the global dimension has been confirmed in practice,” the ambassador is quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

According to him, this was evidenced by various crisis situations, including the period of the coronavirus pandemic. The actions of the largest oil producers made it possible to stabilize energy markets to a large extent.

“In the current situation, this work continues to be in demand,” Kozlov added.

Saudi Arabia emphasizes that the introduction of various kinds of illegitimate restrictions only fuels uncertainty and unpredictability in the global energy sector, the Russian ambassador noted.

He also pointed out that the countries have stepped up work to expand military-technical cooperation. The Saudis are looking for new partners in connection with Washington’s threats to revise relations with Saudi Arabia, including in the military aspect.

At the same time, Kozlov stressed, Saudi Arabia and the United States, despite some disagreements, continue to cooperate in the field of the military-industrial complex.

Earlier, on February 4, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said that the sanctions policy that applies to the global energy market could cause restrictions on energy supplies. He called what is happening hypocrisy and called on the authorities of states to recognize that millions of people need energy.

Since December 5, there has been an embargo on oil supplied by sea from Russia to the European Union (EU). Brussels has set an adjustable ceiling on the cost of seaborne oil from Russia at $60 per barrel.

In addition, on October 5, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, extending the deal until the end of 2023. Despite the energy crisis and rising energy prices in other regions, this step was supported by all members of the alliance, including Russia.

The decision caused dissatisfaction with the American administration, which demanded an increase in oil production. So, in response, US Senator Chris Murphy said that, after the Saudis sided with Russia and OPEC +, US President Joe Biden should “reconsider relations with Saudi Arabia.”

The American leader said on October 12 that the United States is taking action against Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, as it demonstrates that Saudi Arabia is aligning its energy policy with Russia.

Riyadh denied Washington’s accusations that it supports Moscow as long as Western countries intend to reduce dependence on energy resources from the Russian Federation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

