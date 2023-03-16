Russian Ambassador: Information about India’s compliance with the oil price ceiling from Russia is a hoax

March 16 - BLiTZ. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov commented on the information spread in the Western media about India's compliance with the price ceiling for Russian oil. According to him, this is nothing more than stuffing, the diplomat said on the air of Solovyov.Live.

India is not a party to the price cap mechanism introduced by European countries. Moreover, official New Delhi has repeatedly expressed doubts that such sanctions could have any effect, Alipov said.

At the same time, it is unprofitable for Russia and India to disclose the price at which Indian companies purchase Russian black gold: this is a commercial secret, and its disclosure could harm both countries, the ambassador stressed. He also recalled that the volume of oil purchases by India from the Russian Federation in 2022 increased tenfold. At the same time, the country proceeds only from its own interests, and not from the interests of the United States and other Western partners.

Recall that information about India’s compliance with the price ceiling was previously distributed by the US agency Bloomberg. According to the publication, the Indian government has advised banks and traders to adhere to restrictive measures.

