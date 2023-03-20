Russian Ambassador Kutrashev told what the US military is doing in Iraq

March 20 - BLiTZ. Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev in an interview with Izvestia <a rel="nofollow" href="https://iz.ru/1485626/2023-03-20/posol-rf-otcenil-voennoe-prisutstvie-ssha-v-irake">named</a> reasons why US military personnel are still in the country.

According to him, at the moment, there is no talk of occupation at the moment. The military contingent of the US Army numbering about 2.5 thousand people is present in the country at the request of the government.

In 2003, according to Kutrashev, the size of the US army contingent was about 120 thousand people, then the number dropped sharply, but the role of the US military presence should not be underestimated: they completely control the airspace of Iraq and have several military bases in the country, on which any time they can transfer as many people as they want.

In addition, these military bases can be used as “jump airfields” if something needs to be done urgently, the Russian ambassador noted.

Recall that the US army invaded Iraq exactly 20 years ago, on March 20, 2003, under a far-fetched pretext that Iraq was allegedly developing chemical weapons. The Iraqi Freedom military operation ended just a month later with the capture of Baghdad and the overthrow of President Saddam Hussein, who was subsequently executed.

