Connect with us

Russian ambassador meets Bangladesh minister

Alexander Mantytskiy, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Bangladesh, Russia, Russian

News

Russian ambassador meets Bangladesh minister

Published on

Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy met Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, Bangladesh Minister of Agriculture on February 5, 2023.

During the meeting, Ambassador Alexander Mantytskiy and Bangladesh minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque discussed issued related to Russia-Bangladesh cooperation in the field of agriculture and expressed the hope that they will become the basis for the further increasing the related cooperation and supply of agricultural products.

Highly appreciating the quality of agricultural products of both the countries Ambassador Alexander Mantytskiy and Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque discussed the opportunities of expanding its product range in the bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, our correspondent, quoting an official release said, Agricultural Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh will resume exporting potatoes to Russia this year.

“Prior to Russia’s ban, a huge amount of potatoes used to be exported from the country. As Russia has lifted the ban, initiative has been taken to export potatoes again”, the minister told reporters after his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy.

History finds no evidence of any people, race, tribe or culture known as Palestinian
Trending
History finds no evidence of any people, race, tribe or culture known as Palestinian

Russia imposed a ban on Bangladesh’s potato owing to detection of ‘Brown rot’ disease in potato in 2014. It was lifted in March 2022 as the Bangladesh government took measures to make potatoes safe and bacteria-free.

Apart from potatoes, Russia is also interested in buying mangoes, cauliflowers and cabbages from Bangladesh, the minister said.

In response, Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy said, “Bangladeshi mangoes and cauliflowers are quite delicious and of high quality. They have huge potential for export to Russia. I want to take these to Russia quickly”.

During the meeting, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to import Di-ammonium phosphate DAP and potassium fertilizers from Russia was discussed.

Bangladesh imports potassium from Russia, the Agriculture Minister said, adding that a ‘MoU’ still exists between the two countries in this regard, which will be renewed.

“At the same time, we want to bring DAP fertilizer from Russia. A MoU in this regard will be signed soon”, he added.

Related Topics:Alexander Mantytskiy, Bangladesh, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Russia, Russian
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Kerry Adler, Skypower, Skypower Global, CIM Group, CalPERS, Taskforce, ConvrtX, Can Water, WiConnect, Ecoshumi Foundation, Eccopia, Atlantic Council, Josh Adler, Joshua Adler, Adler, Bangladesh

News

A dubious Kerry Adler and his ‘Skypower’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Politics

AOC getting a key committee assignment in the Congress
Marco Polo, Hunter Biden, Apple Pay, Owasco, Lunden Roberts, Burisma Holdings, Burisma, Volodymyr Zelensky, Zelensky, Joe Biden, Ukrainian intelligence agency, Sex videos of President Joe Biden

International

Hunter Biden is another Jeffrey Epstein
Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, Joshua Adler, Terrorist Kerry Adler, UAE, Dubai, ConvrtX, University of Toronto, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sitel, Webhelp, Skypower, Hezbollah, Afghan drug-lords, Ukrainian mafias, United Arab Emirates, DDoS attacks, DDoS

News

New York Weekly removes content about Josh Adler
EcoShumi Foundation, Kamil Grund, Jorge Sebastiao, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, Skypower, Skypower Global

News

Kerry Adler resorts to terrorist act against Blitz
To Top
%d bloggers like this: