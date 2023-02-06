Russian ambassador meets Bangladesh minister

Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy met Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, Bangladesh Minister of Agriculture on February 5, 2023.

During the meeting, Ambassador Alexander Mantytskiy and Bangladesh minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque discussed issued related to Russia-Bangladesh cooperation in the field of agriculture and expressed the hope that they will become the basis for the further increasing the related cooperation and supply of agricultural products.

Highly appreciating the quality of agricultural products of both the countries Ambassador Alexander Mantytskiy and Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque discussed the opportunities of expanding its product range in the bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, our correspondent, quoting an official release said, Agricultural Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh will resume exporting potatoes to Russia this year.

“Prior to Russia’s ban, a huge amount of potatoes used to be exported from the country. As Russia has lifted the ban, initiative has been taken to export potatoes again”, the minister told reporters after his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy.

Russia imposed a ban on Bangladesh’s potato owing to detection of ‘Brown rot’ disease in potato in 2014. It was lifted in March 2022 as the Bangladesh government took measures to make potatoes safe and bacteria-free.

Apart from potatoes, Russia is also interested in buying mangoes, cauliflowers and cabbages from Bangladesh, the minister said.

In response, Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy said, “Bangladeshi mangoes and cauliflowers are quite delicious and of high quality. They have huge potential for export to Russia. I want to take these to Russia quickly”.

During the meeting, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to import Di-ammonium phosphate DAP and potassium fertilizers from Russia was discussed.

Bangladesh imports potassium from Russia, the Agriculture Minister said, adding that a ‘MoU’ still exists between the two countries in this regard, which will be renewed.

“At the same time, we want to bring DAP fertilizer from Russia. A MoU in this regard will be signed soon”, he added.

