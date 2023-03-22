Russian Ambassador predicts increase in Western pressure on Serbia

Pressure from Western countries on Serbia to join the anti-Russian sanctions will only increase. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko in an interview with Izvestia.

“The pressure is exceptionally strong, no one has eased it. And it will only grow, because the West is in dire need of Serbia joining the sanctions. But in this case, not for purely economic reasons, but in a political sense, as a strengthening of the anti-Russian front, since the West perceives Serbia as a pro-Russian link in Europe, ”he explained.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission also commented on the statement regarding the accession of Belgrade to the restrictions, which was made by the Serbian Minister of Economy, Minister of Economy Rade Basta. As Botsan-Kharchenko noted, this point of view did not receive support from the authorities.

“Moreover, the reaction to it showed that there is consolidation in the government and more broadly regarding the rejection of Western sanctions. It was emphasized at a high level that this is his personal opinion, which in no way means adjustments to the government’s line,” the ambassador said.

